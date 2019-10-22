Shock as Kildare flower business closes after 23 years

Customers have been left shocked and saddened this week after a popular flower supplier in Naas was forced to close its doors.

Eirflowers, based near the NCT Centre in Naas Enterprise Park, announced on Sunday that it was calling it a day.

The owners John Hamilton and Liam Mulread said that the business 'in its present form didn't have a future in the marketplace'.

They added that they 'couldn't watch our baby die a slow and painful death'.

A statement added: "Thank you to all our wonderful customers who have supported us over the past 23 years.

"From - Liam and John and all our fantastic staff."

The company said it has been touched by the reaction from its many customers.

The owners added: "OMG we have really been blown away by your reaction to our closure.

"So much love in the room THANK YOU SO MUCH.

The added: "Eirflowers in its present form didn't have a future in today's marketplace and John and myself couldn't watch our baby die a slow and painful death.

"It's always better to go out on a high we think.

"So thanks for all the good wishes, messages, emails etc we really, really appreciate it and will answer you all personally eventually."

The owners thanked their 'incredible team' - Patricia, Mary, Kate, Audrey, Tommie, Paddy, Piotr 'and last but by no means least the legend that is ........Chris, who was due to retire at end of this month anyway but got off a week early'.





Eirflowers was a successful flower supplier providing wholesale fresh flowers to the trade.

It sold flowers, indoor / outdoor plants and other floral products at the cash and carry or online.

Its freshly-cut flowers arrived several times a week from Dutch suppliers.

The majority of the fresh flowers arrived packed in water in temperature-controlled vans and trucks and were stored in a chilled section of the warehouse.