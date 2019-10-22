Speeding Kildare driver gets 10 months in jail and 10 year road ban

Naas Roads Policing Unit confirmed they stopped a car speeding at 182 km on a motorway in Kildare earlier this month.

As the speed had exceeded the legal limit by over 60km per hour, the penalties were more serious than just a fine and penalty points. 

The driver was immediately arrested for dangerous driving at the scene. 

Then, following a court appearance, the motorist was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

In addition, he has been disqualified from driving for 10 years.