North Kildare public affected by boil water notice

Irish Water and Fingal County Council, following consultation with the Health Service Executive has issued a Boil Water Notice to protect the health of customers supplied by Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

Kildare people living in large sections of the north east of the county, including Maynooth, Leixlip and Celbridge and down as far as Straffan, are affected.

The notice has been issued with immediate effect for the entire supply as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process at the water treatment plant which may have compromised the disinfection process which makes the water safe to drink.

Although the issues have now been resolved, the affected water is travelling through the system which is why the notice is being put in place.

The area in blue is the affected - Maynooth, Leixlip, Celbridge and down as far as Straffan

This notice impacts approximately 600,000 people supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, including The areas impacted are as follows; parts of Fingal, areas in Dublin City Council, parts of South Dublin County Council, parts of Kildare and Dunboyne in Meath.

Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses and they reassure customers that Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

Irish Water is contacting all registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this Boil Water Notice to advise them. Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline.

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open on 1850 278 278.

Boil Water Notice advice

Water must be boiled for:

• Drinking

• Drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

• Brushing of teeth

• Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

• Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

• Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

• Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

• Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

• Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.