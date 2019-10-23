Finding it difficult to cope with supporting a person with Alzheimers?

The next event at the Alzheimer Café will be hosted on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, with guest speaker Celia Hayes, Nurse Specialist at St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy.

Celia will talk about changing behaviours and practical tips to manage these behaviours.

The Alzheimers Café takes place on the last Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9pm in the Convent Tea Rooms at McAuley Place, Sallins Road, Naas (beside parish church). Those living with a dementia, families, carers and professionals with an interest in the area are all welcome to attend.

Each month a different speaker gives a perspective on Alzheimer disease and an open discussion takes place with questions and answers.