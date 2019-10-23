Tummy bug warnings after Boil Water Notice for North Kildare

The HSE has issued advice on water consumption after it was informed yesterday by Irish Water of issues at their Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

Leixlip Water Treatment Plant supplies North Dublin city and county, part of South Dublin County Council area, North Kildare and part of East Meath.

According to the HSE as a result of these issues drinking water produced at the water treatment plant may contain cysts of cryptosporidium and giardia. These may cause gastrointestinal infections with symptoms such as diarrhoea and stomach cramps. People who develop such symptoms should consult their General Practitioners for testing and treatment.

Irish Water has issued a boil water notice for the affected areas –see Irish Water website for further details - https://www.water.ie/

Information on cryptosporidium and giardia is available on the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre website:

Cryptosporidiosis: https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/ gastroenteric/ cryptosporidiosis/factsheets/

Giardiasis: https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/ gastroenteric/giardiasis/ factsheet/

Information on Drinking Water Supplies, Cryptosporidiosis and Severely Immunocompromised Patients is available at:

https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/ gastroenteric/ cryptosporidiosis/guidance/ File,14628,en.pdf