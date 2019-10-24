Global fashion brand opening in Kildare Village is hiring for staff

International fashion label Karl Lagerfeld is opening a store in Kildare Village as the retail outlet embarks on a multi-million-euro expansion.

The new premises is currently recruiting a store manager as well as sales associates.

The founder of the Karl Lagerfeld, who founded the eponymous fashion label, died in February of this year at the age of 85.