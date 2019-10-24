TRAFFIC: Overturned trailer on M7 causing delays
The scene of the overturned trailer. Photo: Leinster Checkpoints on Facebook
Tailbacks are being experienced on the M7 southbound near Monasterevin due to an overturned trailer in the fast lane.
The incident happened between Junction 14 Monasterevin and Junction 15 Ballybrittas.
Motorists are advised to take care in the area.
Kildare Co Council, Kildare Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service are attending the scene.
