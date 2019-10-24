Five-bed Kildare farmhouse with small farm reaches €845k at auction

Smith’s Farm, Lewistown, Naas reached €845,000 at an auction by O’Neill & Co to a well-attended room in Lawlor’s Hotel Naas.

The property is located between the M7 motorway and Naas Enterprise Park.

The pre-auction guide price for the property, which comprises 42 acres of land and a 5-bedroom farmhouse in need of renovation, was €700,000 to €750,000.

Bidding commenced at €600,000 and increased in increments of €10,000.

When bidding reached €750,000 Auctioneer Darac O’Neill left the room to take instructions from his clients.

The property was then placed on the market and following contractual bidding between three parties the hammer fell at €845,000 which equated to just under €20,000 per acre.

“This parcel of land and the accompanying farmhouse generated interest both locally and nationally. Parcels of this size in good locations are in high demand and this property was no exception," commented auctioneer Mr O’Neill.