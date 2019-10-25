Collision on R414 Monasterevin to Rathangan road

The Monasterevin/Rathangan Rd (R414) is closed approximately 4km outside Monasterevin town.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the collision. Use an alternative route please.

Other traffic news:

There’s heavy northbound traffic on the M50 from Junction 12 Firhouse through to Junction 7 Lucan, where a breakdown has just been cleared.

Southbound traffic on the motorway is slow from before Junction 6 Blanchardstown to Junction 9 Red Cow. A multi-vehicle collision at the interchange has been cleared.

Inbound on the the Naas Road is slow through Bluebell towards Tyrconnell Road.