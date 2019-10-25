Man selling blankets door to door is suspect in spate of burglaries

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries that occurred in the Pollerton area of Carlow between Friday 30th August to Sunday 1st September.

The suspect called to a number of homes in the area purporting to be selling blankets.

However a number of homes were broken into and had several items of property stolen.

A detailed EVOFIT was compiled of the suspect who is described as in his early twenties with brown hair wearing dark clothing and spoke with a local accent.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620