Kildare Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind targeting €1 million mark with Ford Focus Car Raffle

The Kildare Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is holding a number of events over the next few weeks selling tickets to support the organisation's annual Ford Focus Car Raffle.

The raffle is once again supported by Ford Ireland and this year the aim is to bring the figure raised to date to €1million.

Local woman Philomena Geoghegan, who has volunteered for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind for over 30 years, said, "Over €900k has been raised since the partnership with Ford Ireland began and all our Volunteers in the Kildare are hoping to do our bit to help bring that figure to €1 million this year. Support like this represents the cost of twenty fully trained dogs which change the lives of those in our community who are vision impaired or the family of children with autism."



Forthcoming events in Co Kildare include:

Thursday 24 to Saturday 26 October - SuperValu, Clane, Co. Kildare

Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 November - Punchestown Races

Thursday 28 November to Sunday 1 December - Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge

Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland said: “Ford has been supporting Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind since 2011 and we are hugely proud of that long-standing partnership. The charity’s work is literally life-changing for clients who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism. We are delighted to again support the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind team in their valuable work.”

Tickets can also be purchased online at https://guidedogs.ie/car- raffle/

The draw for the winner of the 2020 Ford Focus will take place at Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind's National Training Centre in Cork on Wednesday 18 December.