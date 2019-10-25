Curragh Golf Club victim of a sophisticated fraud

Members of the Royal Curragh Golf Club have received notification this morning that the club has been the victim of a sophisticated fraud by an external actor, which has resulted in the Club being defrauded of approximately € 14,000.

The note emailed to the members of Kildare's oldest golf club stated that here is no suggestion that any golf club member or member of staff of Royal Curragh had any involvement in this fraud.

It also added that this matter is now the subject of a Garda criminal investigation, the club cannot comment further on this issue.