Kildare graveyard group in award bid

A Kildare heritage and history group which breathed life into a disused graveyard in Celbridge, the Tea Lane Graveyard Committee, presented to the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019 judging panel as part of the final process of the competition.

Attention now turns to the Awards event which takes place next Saturday, November 2.

Prior to 2015 Tea Lane Graveyard in Celbridge was derelict, completely overgrown and closed to the public. The committee was set up in 2015 to restore the graveyard and its buildings. This voluntary work at Tea Lane has three strands, caring for local heritage, promoting cultural heritage tourism, and providing a vibrant space for community cultural events and artists. Now the graveyard is a hub of community, heritage and cultural activity for the town of Celbridge and its tourists. This project will contest the Heritage category on the night.

The judging panel, chaired by broadcaster and businesswoman Norah Casey, recently spent two days in Athlone meeting the 36 finalists from all over Ireland, who each received their trophy for being a national finalist.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

The awards have six categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced on the night at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced at a Gala Awards event in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin on Saturday 2nd November.

The judging panel also included Nuala Carey, Lotto presenter Michael Hayes, Head of Marketing at the National Lottery, Paul Bradley, PR & Corporate Communications Manager of the National Lottery, Jennifer Crowe, CSR manager of the National Lottery and Seamus Griffin, CEO of the Griffin Retail Group and representing the National Lottery Retail Council. The judging took place in the Hodson Bay Hotel.

Awards chairman Norah Casey said the judging panel had an incredibly hard job deciding on the winners for the awards and said: “We were blown away by the 36 presentations. Each of the groups we met are doing amazing work in their communities and were all winners in their own rights. The work that is being done all over Ireland with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding is truly humbling and outstanding. I wish the representatives from all 36 organisations all the best of luck on the night”