LATEST: Boil Water Notice lifted for Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Straffan areas

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Fingal County Council can confirm that the Boil Water Notice for customers supplied by Leixlip Water Treatment Plant has just been lifted with immediate effect.

The EPA conducted an audit of the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant on Thursday Irish Water and Fingal County Council were on site to support the audit. The HSE were also present. The test results of a water sample that was taken earlier in the week was found to be satisfactory and this result formed part of the audit process.

This lunchtime, Irish water received the results for two more water samples taken later in the week. Both samples were satisfactory.

Following this, the HSE, EPA, Fingal County Council and Irish Water met to discuss the preliminary results of the audit and the water sampling results. HSE are satisfied with the information and risk assessment provided by Irish Water to support the lifting of the Boil water notice. The HSE, EPA, Fingal County Council will continue to liaise on the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

Yvonne Harris Head of Customer Operations said,

“Irish Water acknowledge and understand the impact of this boil water notice on the 600,000 people affected and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.

“We endeavoured to keep the public up to date at every stage and we are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information on social media and who supported family, friends and neighbours.”

“We are grateful to our partners in Fingal County Council who worked with us to provide all of the necessary information to the HSE and EPA to facilitate the lifting of this boil water notice. Since early this morning Fingal County Council flushed the network in key areas to remove the remaining at risk water from the network.”

“The results of the EPA audit were discussed with Irish Water and Fingal Council Council and the results formed part of the decision making process in lifting the Boil Water Notice. The EPA will publish their audit and in consultation with the EPA Irish Water will work to implement the audit’s recommendations.”