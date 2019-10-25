LATEST: Garda warning over extra checkpoints and patrols due to speed van strike

Gardaí are warning motorists that speed cameras will be in operation this bank holiday weekend, despite strike action by some camera operators.

The SIPTU members employed by GoSafe are set to begin a 72-hour work stoppage tomorrow morning in a dispute related to working conditions and union recognition.

SIPTU says over half of the 80 GoSafe speed camera van operators are union members and will strike from 9am tomorrow.

But Gardaí have warned motorists that despite the strike there will be no reduction in speed enforcement, as they are making additional resources available.

Their bank holiday weekend advice remains the same: 'don't take a chance on speeding'.



The union accuses GoSafe of refusing to negotiate with it on behalf of members, despite a Labour Court recommendation that it should do so.

It criticises the company operating the Government speed enforcement contract for refusing to abide by the State dispute resolution bodies.

However, GoSafe disputes the union's membership figures and notes that it already negotiates with a non-union internal representative body.

While it might potentially expand its negotiating framework to accommodate SIPTU, it won't abandon its in-house structure.