Sculpture to acknowledge Kildare as first county to claim the Sam Maguire set for Kildare town
KCC invites artists to propose design for Bill 'Squires' Gannon plaque
26 Oct 2019
1928 All Ireland winners, Kildare, with Bill Squires Gannon centre front holding the winning cup
Kildare County Council will commission a public art commemorative sculpture in Kildare town to acknowledge that Kildare, captained by Bill ‘Squires’ Gannon, was the first county to claim the Sam Maguire cup and win an All-Ireland football final.
Kildare was the first county to be awarded the famous trophy in 1928.
The team then went on to win again in the subsequent year, but the accolade of being recipient of first ever trophy can clearly not be repeated.
“The captain of the team was Bill ‘Squires’ Gannon (above), a legendary figure in the county who has some wonderful folklore to his legacy,” said Kildare county arts officer, Lucina Russell.
Now the county council is inviting artists to submit their proposals for a piece of public artwork to commemorate this momentous event in Kildare GAA history.
“The commission should ideally celebrate the captain, trophy and team, and possibly capture some of the key values of modesty, community and hard work that are synonymous with Squires Gannon.”
Folklore has it that, on winning the trophy, Squires Gannon duly came home, left it in the window of thelocal bakery and went to milk cattle.
“It is envisaged that the artwork will include interpretative elements, indicative of Squire Gannon’s character, creatively integrated.”
The budget for the work is €80,000.
The deadline for all submissions on the project is Friday, November 22 at 12 noon.
