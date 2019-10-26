Candlelit Walk and spooky experiences at Russborough House

Enjoy the grounds of Russborough by candlelight tomorrown evening when St Mary's Church, Blessington will host its annual walk on Sunday, 27 October at 6pm.

It's a beautiful event, with candles lit along the grounds and pathways of Russborough; €5 per person, with all funds raised going to St Mary's Church and the Irish Cancer Society.

You can book a visit to The Poisonous Pantry too, some seriously spooky vibes will be taking over the tea rooms for Halloween!

From October 27 to 29, daily at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm;children aged 3 to 10 years, €7. To book call (045) 857 497.