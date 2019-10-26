Death Notices for Co Kildare, Saturday, 26 October

The death has occurred of Beenie Kennedy (née Tyndall), Celbridge, Co Kildare

October 25 2019, peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marie, Ann and Bríd, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Mona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Celbridge followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please.

The death has occurred of Michael Casey, Sallins, Co Kildare



Casey Michael, Castlesize Way, Sallins and formerly of Walshestown, Punchestown, Co Kildare. October 23 2019. Husband of the late Anne and loving father of Christopher, Helen and Lesley. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Barbara, sons-in-law Eamonn and William, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Friday from 4pm to 7pm Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown arriving for 11am. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the West Wicklow Dogs as Friends. Assistance Dogs to the Elderly. House private please.

May they rest in peace, amen