Eire Og to face Naas in Under 21 Hurling final

Eire Og Chorrachoill 5-14`

Killard 0-6

Under 21 Hurling Championship Semi-Final

It was all too easy as Eire Og Chorrachoill booked an Under 21 Hurling Final spot with a very comfortable success over Killard at Manguard Centre of Excellence.

By the end of a game that was played in strong wind and rain there was twenty three points separating the sides with Rory O’Neill top scoring with 3-4 for Eire Og as they completely outclassed their opponents.

Eire Og were 1-2 to 0-0 ahead after five minutes and from there the result was never in doubt with Padraig Cribbin and Adam Flood getting the other goals for the Donore based outfit.

Killard only scored one point in the opening half as they trailed on a 3-6 to 0-1 scoreline at the break and while they improved slightly in the second half it didn’t have much impact on the scoreboard.

The result means Eire Og will face off with Naas in the decider for the second year running with the Senior County Champions in a Final without even stepping onto the field after Celbridge gave them a walkover in the last four.

Rory O’Neill opened the scoring for Eire Og with a nice point near the sideline and less than a minute later the same player found the net when shooting past Matthew Farrelly despite falling over on the point of contact.

Liam Dempsey knocked over his opening point a couple of minutes later before Killard responded with a Sean Whelan free to reduce the gap to four points but for the next twenty minutes Eire Og were in cruise control as they scored 2-4 without reply.

O’Neill and Adam Flood got the goals with the points coming from the sticks of O’Neill and Dempsey again as well as Conor Kielty.

Eire Og could have been even further ahead as Eoin O’Brien had a shot well saved by Farrelly but even still the winners had a huge fourteen point advantage at the break.

Eire Og got goal number four within minutes of the restart with half-time sub Padraig Cribbin firing home.

Killard hit back with a point from Eoghan Walsh but Eire Og’s goal threat was always there and O’Neill wrapped up his hat-trick in the 39th minute when he volleyed a shot into the goal after receiving a pass from Adam Flood.

Killard were being dominated all over the field but to their credit they didn’t throw in the towel and Drew Costello who only three days previously had won a Minor Football Championship with Naas pointed as well as Sean Whelan nailing a brace to keep themselves somewhat competitive.

Eire Og then finished out the game with a couple more points as Cribbin on the double, Jack Higgins on the treble and Dempsey with a few frees rounded off on the handsome victory.

Eire Og Chorrachoill: Phillip Tierney; Cathal Cribbin, Michael Begley, Daniel Murray, Paul Dolan, James Dolan, Ronan McGrath, Conor Kielty 0-1, Reece Gavin, Eoin O’Brien, Rory O’Neill 3-4, Liam Dempsey 0-3 (0-3fs), Eoin Wilson 0-1, Adam Flood 1-0, Jack Higgins 0-3.

Subs used: Padraig Cribbin 1-2 for Wilson h-t, Barry Connolly for Flood 41 mins, Ronan Connolly for O’Brien 43 mins.

Killard: Matthew Farrelly; Michael O’Mahoney, Eoghan Walsh 0-1, Cian O’Doherty, Ben Redden, Drew Costello 0-1, Aidan Harrington, Aran Carney, Sean Whelan 0-3 (0-2fs), Darragh McMahon, Cillian Burke, Eden O’Reilly, Mark Byrne, Joe Aherne, Finghin McCarthy.

Ref: Owen Murphy