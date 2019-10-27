Dublin City Marathon hosted today: don't forget to check road closures, bus and rail changes
Factor extra journey time if you're planning a trip into the city
20, 000 people will participate in the Dublin City Marathon today; photo AA Roadwatch
The annual Dublin Marathon will take place today, Sunday 27 October around Dublin City.
Over 20,000 runners from 50 different countries will take part, leaving Merrion Square at 9am.
AA roadwatch have posted all road closures and restrictions in place and don’t forget, there is always live traffic news on the AA Roadwatch website and the AA app.
So, if you were planning a trip to the city for social or shopping, take note of the many road closures and diversions
To facilitate the event, a number of road closures will be in place up to Monday, 28 October. Merrion Square North will close and up to 8pm Sunday, Merrion Square South will close.
On Sunday, the following city centre routes will be closed:
3:30am to 11am
Fitzwilliam Square West, Kildare St, Merrion Row, Cumberland Rd and Lad Lane,
3:30am to midday
Herbert St, Herbert Lane, Herbert Place, Clanwilliam Place, Warrington Place, Baggot St Lwr
3:30am to 1pm
Fitzwilliam Square North, South and East, Fitzwilliam Place, and Fitzwilliam Street Upr
3:30am to 5pm
Fitzwilliam Lane, Verchoyle Place, Grattan St, Grattan Court, Hagan’s Court, Wilson’s Place, Grant’s Row, Pembroke Row and Power’s Court, 3:30am to 5:30pm
Merrion St Upr, 3:30am to 6:30pm
Clare St, 3:30am to 7:30pm
Merrion Square West and East, Fitzwilliam Street Lwr, Mount St Lwr and Upr, Stephen’s Place, James St East and Stephen’s Lane, 3:30am to 9pm
Holles St, 4am to 11am,
Pembroke St Lwr, 7:45am to 10:15am
Leeson St Lwr, 8:15am to 10:15am
St Stephen’s Green South, Cuffe St, Kevin St Lwr and Upr, Patrick St, Nicholas St. High St, Bridge St and Usher’s Quay
Please check Irish Rail, and Dublin Bus & Go websites for changes and diversions in services, owing to the marathon and ongoing and engineering works.
Dublin City Marathon route above, image: AA Roadwatch
NORTH DUBLIN CITY, 8:15am to 12:45pm
Blackhall Place, Stoneybatter, Manor St, Aughrim St, 8:15am to 1pm
Chapelizod Rd, 8:15am to 2pm
North Circular Rd, 8:30am to 2:45pm
St Laurence Rd and Sarsfield Rd, 8:45am to 4:45pm
Castleknock Rd, College Rd, Tower Rd, Inchicore Rd, Templeogue Rd and Roebuck Rd.
SOUTH DUBLIN CITY, 8:45am to 1:30pm
Dolphins Barn, 8:45am to 1:45pm
South Circular Rd and Walkinstown Rd, 8:30am to 2pm
Crumlin Rd, 8:45am to 3:30pm
Orwell Rd, Orwell Park, 9am to 2:30pm
Cromwellsfort Rd, 9am to 2:45pm
Kimmage Rd West, 9:15am to 2:30pm
Fortfield Rd, 9:15am to 2:45pm
Terenure Rd East, 9:30am to 3:15pm
Dartry Rd, 9:30am to 4pm
Clonskeagh Rd, 9:35am to 3:15pm
Milltown Rd, 9:45am to 4:55pm
Nutley Lane, 9:45am to 6:45pm
Northumberland Rd
ADDITIONAL ROAD CLOSURES
Routes through the Phoenix Park will close at the following times: North Rd, Spa Rd, Cabra Gate and NCR Gate (7:55am to 11am); Chesterfield Ave (6:40am to 11am); Survey Ave, Knockmaroon Rd, Upr Glen Rd and Acres Rd (8:25am to 12:20pm); and Castleknock Gate (8:10am to 11:35am).
Traffic on Finglas Rd and Ballymun Rd travelling into the city centre will be diverted via Whitworth Rd, Dorset St and Gardiner St.
Traffic heading in via the Rock Rd/Merrion Rd will be diverted at the Merrion Gates via Strand Rd, Ringsend Rd and Pearse St.
Traffic diversions will vary as the race proceeds. Pedestrian access will be maintained.
HOW DO I GET INTO THE CITY?
If coming into the city from the west, the Chapelizod Bypass will remain open. Traffic coming from the south of the city will have to take the Stillorgan Rd as far as the canal, or the Rock Rd/Strand Rd followed by Pearse St. The majority of routes heading in from the northside will be unaffected, including the Swords Rd, Phibsborough Rd and Malahide Rd.
Allow extra time for any journey into the city.
