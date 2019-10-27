‘Honest’ person hands in wallet stuffed with up to €2k in cash

This wallet stuffed with cash pictured above was handed into a garda station by a Good Samaritan today.

A photo posted by Gardai shows the wallet and there appears to be up to 40 €50 notes or €2,000 in cash!



Gardai said: "This wallet was handed in by a Good Samaritan this morning at Portlaoise Garda Station and returned to a very relieved and grateful owner.

"It is heartening to see honesty at work."