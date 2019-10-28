Co Kildare Death Notices for Bank Holiday Monday, 28 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Ann Nolan Dempsey

Kilbelin Cross, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of College Park, Newbridge. Peacefully, at Saint Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Mother of the late Niamh and daughter of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband Brian, children Róisín, Sean and Orlaith, mother Ursula, brothers Kevin, Brian and Michael, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and loyal friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace

Reposing at her family home (W12 PY57) from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to 'Breast Cancer Research'. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) O'Carroll (née Fleming)

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Louis, son Jason, daughters Louise, Danielle and Shibeal, sons in laws Sergio and Brian, daughter in law Claire, grandchildren Ryan, Reese, Jamie, Chloe, Colleen, Ava, Ruby Jane and Shea, brother Johnny, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Beatrice O'Gorman (née Denneny)

Leixlip, Leixlip, Kildare / Finea, Cavan



Beatrice O'Gorman nee (Denneny) 62 Oaklawn West, Leixlip and late Maughera, Finea Co. Cavan, October 26th, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Ann and her brother James. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, son Michael and daughter Carol, brothers Terry, Vincent, Finbar, Kevin and sister Eileen, aunt Ita Madden, grandchildren Muireann, Maisie and Finn, daughter in law Aine, son in law Ciaran, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Leixlip (W23N8X9) on Monday from 2pm until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick, Finea, Co. Westmeath at 3pm. approx.

Family time on Tuesday morning, please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association, c/o The Undertaker or any Family member.

The death has occurred of Beenie Kennedy (née Tyndall)

Celbridge, Kildare



Kennedy (nee Tyndall), Beenie, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, October 25th 2019, peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marie, Ann & Bríd, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Mona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please

The death has occurred of Kieran McCoy

Kilcock, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



McCoy, Kieran, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and late of Tallaght, Dublin, October 26th 2019, peacefully at the Hermitage Clinic. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion, children Julie and Louise, sons in law Andrew and Miguel, grandchildren Carla, Isabelle, Ivy and Sam, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later