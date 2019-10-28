Halloween capers a-plenty at Whitewater Shopping Centre

Lots of spooky clothing and accessories are available at Whitewater SC in the lead up to Halloween.

A magician continues to entertain today up till 5pm (Bank Holiday Monday 28), with Nando’s having a ‘build a burger’ children’s free event tomorrow (Tuesday 29) morning.

Meanwhile, for the over 60s not absorbed with the onset of Halloween, Debenhams is launching its second “Diamond Day” at stores nationwide on Wednesday, 30 October.

The event offers customers aged over 60, special offers and treats for one day only. These include 20% off selected lines, and 10% off beauty and fragrances; a selection of free beauty treatments; and a complimentary cupcake with the purchase of any hot drink. During the first Diamond Day, Debenhams saw customers enjoy over 4,000 beauty treatments and gave out over 8,000 cupcakes. This time around Debenhams is also extending its free parking offer – normally a weekend promotion only – across the whole week of half term.

Whitewater SC also offers free face painting on Thursday, October 31, when Halloween is officially celebrated, and lots of spooky shenanigans, festive clothing and giftware available at the popular Newbridge Centre.

So whether it's kiddies in need of face painting and Halloween gear, or for Granma to enjoy a treat, check out Whitewater Shopping Centre this week for festive specials and atmosphere.