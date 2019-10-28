Some 'spooktacular' Halloween decor from leading Co Kildare interior designer

Spooktacular Halloween Décor with Louise Higgins of Aspire Designs

"With Halloween fast approaching I thought I would share my Top 5 Halloween Decorating Tips on how to add some creative Halloween décor to your home to ensure you wow your guests, both big and small. The great thing about Halloween decorating is that there are no strict guidelines to follow so you can be as daring and imaginative as you please.

Halloween Entrance by Design Swan

Tip 1. Make an entrance. Remember you only have one chance to make a good first impression, the same rule applies to your home. Ensure your door is inviting with a Halloween or autumnal wreath. Decorate with pumpkins, lanterns and candles to add some atmospheric light.

Tip 2. Get creative with your pumpkins. We all love to carve pumpkins each year but you could create something a little different with these stunning alternatives like studded pumpkins, lace pumpkins, polka dot pumpkins or even stencilled pumpkins.

Halloween party table from Better Homes and Gardens

Tip 3. Create a centre piece. A centre piece is a wonderful way to add a feature to your dining table or coffee table. Using beautiful autumnal colours mixed with soft candle light and pumpkins you can create an elegant centre piece that will last the Halloween season.

Tip 4. Decorate your fireplace. You can certainly add some Halloween décor to your fireplace. Depending on the age of the inhabitants, you can decide to opt for either a haunting theme with spider webs, witch’s potions, skeletons etc or a more muted theme with subtle nods of Halloween oranges, autumnal colours and rustic woods to create a sophisticated look.

Halloween centre piece from Midwest Living

Tip 5. Halloween Party. Whether your organising a party for children or adults, this is the perfect opportunity to show off your creative flair. Depending on the age of your guests you could create some scary mocktails or cocktails that resemble witch’s potions like lime and strawberry cordial for the kids. Add some Halloween treats with ogre’s eyeballs, slimy jelly, spider cookies, skeletons teeth, witch cupcakes etc to create an envious Halloween party table.

You can also have fun adding some Halloween décor to other areas of your home, like your living room or bedroom by introducing some orange accessories like scatter cushions, throws, floral displays etc. I hope you all have an enjoyable Halloween and please stay safe.

Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly Kildare Post columns, then please drop me an email with your suggestions. Many Thanks, Louise - winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown, 086 399 9926 or email: info@aspiredesign.ie" - Louise