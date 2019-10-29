Kildare Death Notices for Tuesday, 29 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Marie (Mary) Duggan (née Donnellan)

Leixlip, Kildare / Tuam, Galway



DUGGAN (née Donnellan) Marie (Mary), (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Forty Acres, Tuam, Co. Galway) October 28th., 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at TLC Maynooth. Beloved wife of Bill and much loved mother of Bryan, Emer and Ciara. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sisters Rita and Carmel, brothers Pat, Kevin and Noel, grandchildren Jack, Danny, Liam and Patrick, sons-in-law Ben, David and Derek, mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening (October 30th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (October 31st) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Gloria Cassidy (née Quinn)

Ballyfoyle, Maganey, Athy, Kildare / Brittas, Dublin



Peacefully, at her residence. Wife of the late William. Deeply regretted by her loving son William, daughters Mary, Nora, Kate, Nuala and Anne, brothers Seán and Barney, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R93 F240) from 2pm on Wednesday. Removal at 7pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (P.J) Darcy

Curragh Finn, Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Sarsfield Street, Kilmallock, Limerick. Retired Detective Garda, Immigration, Dublin Airport. Brother of the late Maureen Darcy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Pat and Des, daughter Caroline, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 5o'clock on Wednesday with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Gough

Kerdiffstown, Sallins, Kildare



Richard (Dick) Gough, Kerdiffstown, Sallins, Co. Kildare and formerly Essen, Germany. Died 29th August 2019 in Germany. Son of the late James and Brigid Gough. Dearly missed by his loving sisters Mary & Claire and brother Con, brother-in-law Felix, sister-in-law Frances, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many supportive friends.

Cremation has taken place in Germany.

May he Rest in Peace

Dick’s ashes will be reposing in Lynhill, Kerdiffstown, Sallins (W91 X3KA) on Friday 1st November from 3.00pm with prayers at 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday 2nd November 2019 at 12.00 noon in the Church of The Assumption, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny followed by interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Goulding

Ballyteague, Kilmeague, Kildare



Brother of the late Richard.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean and Andrew, sisters-in-law Catherine and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Reposing at his brother Sean's residence from 12 noon on Wednesday with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 to arrive at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock.

Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.