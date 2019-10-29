New restaurant in Newbridge gets the green light from Council

Planning permission has been granted for a sit-down restaurant and takeaway facility in Newbridge.

The location of the new eatery is in the building currently occupied by Nature's Options on Edward Street in the town.

Planners have granted approval for the change of use and minor internal amendments to the existing ground floor basement unit of existing commercial/retail unit of Nature's Options.

The designs relate to a sit-down restaurant with take away facility.

The plans also include new signs.