Council seeks further information on 69 new homes for Monasterevin

Kildare County Council are seeking further information on the development of 69 new homes for Monasterevin.

The proposed development consists of 69 two storey houses which will form part of an overall development known as Ferns Bridge located in Monasterevin.

Developers Masonbrook Holdings Limited are seeking planning for three four bedroom detached houses, 12 four bedroom semi-detached houses, 44 three bed terrace houses and six two bed terrace houses on a site area of 3.63 hectares.

Access to the proposed development will be from the existing Ferns Green Road to the north-east of the proposed site and from the Ballykelly Road to the south-west of the proposed site. The proposed development also provides for landscaping, open spaces, drainage, car parking and all associated site development works.

A decision was due this week however further information has now been sought from the council for the development at Ferns Green Road and Ballykelly Road in Monasterevin.