Registration open for US Student Exchange Programme

The Kildare-Lexington Student Exchange Programme 2020 exchange is now open for registration from students who wish to experience family life in the United Stated next summer.

The exchange will take place in June and July 2020 for 7-10 days. Kildare students will have the chance to experience family life in the United States and enjoy a great holiday in beautiful Lexington, Kentucky. Adult chaperones will accompany the group.

It is for Kildare secondary school students who are over 16 on 1st June 2020 and have the consent of their parent(s)/guardian(s) to participate.

The return trip takes place shortly after the Kildare sudents come home. Families will welcome a Lexington student into their home and include them in family life. Some organised activities will be arranged.

The exchange will cost up to €850, depending on flight costs. The trip is subsidised by Kildare County Council to keep student costs at this level.

According to KCC this is the opportunity of a lifetime for young people who like to travel, make new friends and learn about other cultures.

Students are advised to register their interest by e-mailing kildarestudentexchange@kildarecoco.ie or calling Ciara Gallagher at (045) 980660.

Places are filling up fast and registration closes at 5 pm on Friday 8 November.

Check out Lexington Sister Cities for the American perspective on this very successful programme.