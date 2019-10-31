Rain later may dampen Halloween spirits across Co Kildare

Rain is on the way to County Kildare today and may dampen this evening's Halloween celebrations.

Acccording to Met Eireann, it will be generally cloudy and misty, with patches of rain, drizzle and fog and just a few bright spells. A spell of heavier rain will push into the southwest later this afternoon.

Top temperatures 11 to 14 °C in moderate to fresh southeast winds, decreasing light to moderate later.

Rain will be widespread for a time tonight and heavy in places. Some hill and coastal fog also. The rain will persist over Ulster all night, but drier weather over Munster before midnight will push into much of Connacht and Leinster later, along with some patches of mist, drizzle and fog. Lowest temperatures 8 to 12 C. Breezy in eastern and southern coastal areas, with fresh and gusty southeast later southwest winds.

But winds will fall off light variable elsewhere.Rain will be widespread for a time tonight and heavy in places. Some hill and coastal fog also. The rain will persist over Ulster all night, but drier weather over Munster before Midnight will push into much of Connacht and Leinster later, along with some patches of mist, drizzle and fog.

Lowest temperatures 8 to 12 C. Breezy in eastern and southern coastal areas, with fresh and gusty southeast later southwest winds. But winds will fall off light variable elsewhere.