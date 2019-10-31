People still stop and pray at memorial for tragic Phyllis Murphy - sisters reveal

People regularly stop to say a prayer at the memorial in County Wicklow for murdered Kildare town woman Phyllis Murphy, according to a new TV documentary.

Popular Kildare town native Phyllis (23) was last seen at a bus stop in Newbridge on December 22, 1979 — after spending a day Christmas shopping in Newbridge.

Her body was found near the Wicklow Gap 28 days later after a massive search involving teams of Gardai, the Army and the Civil Defence.

After a gap of over 20 years, killer John Crerar was finally brought to justice in 2002 after advances in DNA testing connected him to the murder.

A new documentary on the chilling case entitled Evidence of Evil was recently broadcast on the CBS Reality channel. The programme was filmed around County Kildare last April and received co-operation from Phyllis’s family as well as retired Gardaí who worked on the original investigation.

A poignant roadside memorial close to where Phyllis was found — between Hollywood and Glendalough — remains a lasting tribute to her.

Phyllis’ sister Martina told the programme: “We have put a monument up there with a picture of Phyllis on it.”

She added: “People can stop, and they stop all the time, and say a little prayer.

“We didn’t want Phyllis to be forgotten about.”

The memorial, which is regularly adorned by floral tributes, reads:

“In Memory of Phyllis Murphy, Aged 23 Years, Found at this spot on the January 18, 1980. May she rest in peace.”

The documentary highlighted the extensive and professional garda and forensics investigation that secured Crerar’s conviction.

The 20th anniversary of the death of Phyllis is approaching later this year.

Father-of-five and former Army Sergeant Crerar was working as a security guard in the former Black and Decker power tools plant in Kildare town at the time of the murder.

Phyllis’ sister Barbara also tells the programme that it is conforting to her family and friends that Phyllis’ memory will live on.

She explained: “It just gives us such a lift — she will never, ever be forgotten.”

Martina added: “I know Phyllis is up there and she’s happy that we’re all still together.”

Barbara also remarked to the programme makers that it gives hope to other families that justice was finally served over 20 years after the murder.

Barbara said: “We don’t have to be wondering about what happened or who did it.”

She added: “I mean, it took 20 years, so there’s always hope.”

Phyllis was known for her bubbly personality and had a wide circle of friends.

During the search continued, several items of her clothing as well as the Christmas presents she had bought were later found at various locations in the Curragh, Brannockstown and Lockstown Upper in County Wicklow.

Then a Garda search party found Phyllis under spruce trees at Ballinagee on the Hollywood to Glendalough road on January 18, 1980.

DNA was found on the deceased and later led to the breakthrough in the murder investigation.

Crerar, who had no previous convictions, was eventually finally convicted in 2002 after advances in forensic science and after a co-worker retracted an earlier alibi after realising he was protecting a suspected murderer.

Family and friends keep Phyllis very close in their thoughts and fondly remember her every year on the anniversary of her death.

Barbara told the Kildare Post in the past that “we have always tried to keep Phyllis’ case and memory alive in the hope that other families who have suffered the same loss may find a conclusion.”

In the documentary, Martina also said that Phyllis actively discouraged pals from ever thumbing lifts — so it was very worrying when she failed to return home the day she was last seen alive.

Martina said: “I actually remember a girl that she worked with telling me that Phyllis used to say: ‘Please don’t thumb a lift.’”

She added: “Because in the 70s, thumbing was a big thing. Phyllis would say: ‘If you don’t have the money for the bus, I’ll give it to you.’

“I remember that story being told to me and that’s what led me to believe that when Phyllis didn’t come home that night, there was definitely something seriously wrong.”