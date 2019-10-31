Death Notices in Co Kildare - Thursday, October 31

Patrick (Peader) Brennan – Ryansfield, Newbridge

October 30 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at St James’s Hospital. Sadly missed by his family, Shirley, Sandra, Anita, Padraig & Bridie, his brothers & sisters, Mary, Liam, Kevin, Ann, Anthony & his late brother Tommy RIP, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home from 4pm to 8.30pm on Thursday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 1pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Joseph Dardis – Portside, Rosslare Harbour, Wexford / Rathfarnham, Dublin / Kildare

October 29 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co Kildare, deeply regretted by his wife Pauline, children Mark, Derek, Julie, Cormac and Joe, son in law Joe, daughters in law Suyhela and Elise, grandchildren Ella, Daniel, Isabella, Caoimhe, Declan and Abbey, brother Brendan, sisters in law Rita and Eithne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Friday from 5-7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Clane parish Church for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Baby Fionn Cormac Flanagan – Cullentraghbane, Laragh, Castleblayney, Monaghan / Kill

September 30 2019. Pre-deceased by his infant sister Saoirse Katie. Precious son of Michelle and Seamus. While our time with Fionn Cormac was short, he has left an indelible mark forever on our hearts. He will be missed but never forgotten by his heartbroken parents Michelle and Seamus, forever loved by his grandparents John and Anne Blanchfield, Kill, Co. Kildare, Jim and Angela Flanagan, Cornanure, Broomfield, Castleblayney, godparents Joanne Mc Nally, Padraig Flanagan, Tracey & John Kenny, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a wide circle of family and friends. Mass of the Angels on Friday, 1st November, in St. Mary’s Church, Lisdoonan, at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Rotunda Hospital Dublin c/o Wards Funeral Home or by donation box. "House Strictly Private, but family members are welcome at all times.”

Mary Kelly (née Hanlon) – Ballymore Eustace

October 29 2019. In the loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home. Wife of the late John and predeceased by her brother Tom and sister in law Mary. Will be dearly missed by her family, brother Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home on Friday from 6.0’c to 8.0’c. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.0’c Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Dympna Murtagh (née McCann) – 17, St Patrick's Street, Keady, Armagh / Athy

October 30 2019 peacefully Dympna RIP. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat 6 weeks ago. Loving sister of Anne Prendergast (Athy) and Frank. Her remains will leave her late residence, 17 St Patrick's Street on Friday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Keady for 10am Funeral Mass burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving sister, brother, brother-in-law Denis, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle and friends.

Patricia (Pat) O'Carroll (née Fleming) – Rowanville, Kildare Town

October 27 2019, Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Louis, son Jason, daughters Louise, Danielle and Shibeal, sons-in-laws Sergio and Brian, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Ryan, Reese, Jamie, Chloe, Colleen, Ava, Ruby Jane and Shea, brother Johnny, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McWey's funeral home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 2 pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10:30 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. House Private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to "Tallaght Hospital". Donations box in Church.

Angela Parsons – Leixlip

October 29 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved mother of Colin, daughter of the late Betty and Gerard and dear sister of Marion, John, Susan and the late Esther, Gerard, Baby Michael, Baby Christina and Baby Bridget. Sadly missed by her loving son, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law John and Brendan, sister-in-law Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

James Stafford – Kilcullen / Churchtown, Dublin

October 29 2019 (peacefully) after a long illness at Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved husband of Monica, much loved father of Elaine and Mark and father-in-law of Stephen and Kristina. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Leon, Danny, Dean, Katie, Rhys and Milly, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook Road, Rathfarnham on Friday afternoon (1st November) between 3.00 pm and 5.00 pm. Funeral Service on Saturday afternoon (2nd November) at 2.00 pm at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Dublin 6W. No flowers please.