Croí Laighean CU launches Members Services Centre

Croí Laighean Credit Union recently announced the set-up of a new Members Services Centre in their Coill Dubh branch. The Member Services Centre is a dedicated telephone service and has been set up to ensure members can contact the credit union quickly and efficiently to access services, loans or to have queries answered.

The centre is operated by Àine Heffernan, Mary Dunne, Olive Hughes and Carol Flynn. The team are available six days per week from 9.30am to 4.30pm and can be contacted on 1800 23 24 25.

Commenting on this development, CEO Paul Kennedy said “This is a significant enhancement to our service offering and is a huge investment by Croí Laighean on behalf of its members, who told us to improve our telephone service offering, so we are thrilled to be able to launch, and wish all of our team well.

Positive feedback

“Initial feedback from members is hugely positive and the team are committed to responding to 100% of calls” noted Paul.

In addition, the opening hours of all branches has been extended and aligned since July last, to help facilitate members. Over the course of several months their usage had been monitored and in consultation with staff and members, several improvements have been made.

The Credit Union branches are now open for extra days in Allenwood and Prosperous, to facilitate service needs and requests from the members.

“This is a hugely positive move for Croí Laighean members” said management. “Croí Laighean Credit Union now has its 38,000 members in our common bond which stretches from Rhode, Co Offaly in the West to Leixlip, Co Kildare in the East”.

It now has seven branches: Edenderry, Coill Dubh, Clane, Leixlip, Allenwood, Carbury and Prosperous.

Feature photo shows: Carol Flynn, Members Services Contact Officer; Áine Heffernan, Team Leader; Martin Fitzgerald, Community Relations Specialist; Charlene Hoey, Members Services Manager; Olive Hughes, and Mary Dunne, Members Services Contact Officers; at the Croí Laighean Credit Union Members Services Centre, Coill Dubh Branch, pictured Thursday, 24th October 2019. Photo Tony Keane.