Seven groups in line up for planned primary care health centre in north Kildare

Seven groups have been invited to progress to the second stage of the process aimed at delivering a primary care centre for Leixlip, according to the Health Service Executive (HSE).

This stage involves developers talking to GP practices interested in signing up.

Once this stage is complete and submissions are evaluated, the HSE are confident that a tender for the successful group should be awarded in the first quarter of next year, according to Labour’s Emmet Stagg who sought an update on progress.

Last May the HSE sought expressions of interest from individuals and companies in providing accommodation for a Primary Care Centre in Leixlip.

The HSE sought submissions from individuals/companies who are developing or were planning to develop health facilities in Leixlip, which would facilitate the delivery of primary health care in conjunction with local General Practitioners.

The plan is for the HSE would enter into fixed term leases with the providers of the proposals selected for the provision of public healthcare in the primary care facilities.

Mr Stagg said this is the route “that saw the successful opening of the Celbridge Primary Care Centre in Celbridge.”

A previous similar move in Leixlip at the old ESB site did not get off the ground.