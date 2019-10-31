Kildare people urged to donate to Christmas Toy Appeal

A National Toy Appeal - from the Masonamission Facebook page which has over 100,000 female group members mainly in Ireland - is coming to Newbridge.

The drop-off point for Kildare is Tesco Carpark, Newbridge on November 16, from 10am untill 1pm.

The organisers said: "One of the main aims for the toy appeal is to help vulnerable families around Ireland have a better Christmas and one less thing to worry about.

"NESTA storage has kindly donated a storage facility for us to store the gits until they are distributed around the country after the toy collection on November 16th.

The maximum spend is €20 and gifts will be brand new and Smyths vouchers will be welcome as well for the pre-teens age category.

"We have so much interest on national radio and has been spread all over the country.

"Its very exciting and have had influencers and Irish celebs such as Just Jordan, Rosie Connolly, Zara Makeup, Samantha Mumba, Lads Bible, Jennifer Zamperelli from 2fm and many many more have posted on social media and are getting involved.

"We are looking for anyone that can help in any way no matter how big or small, we would really appreciate it would be great if you could cover this story in your paper to spread the word further."





