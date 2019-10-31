Naas resident furious over dog poo incident

An elderly resident of Naas town was furious - and badly shook - this morning when she slipped on dog excrement on Main Street, Naas.

The woman, aged 69 years, claimed she was on her way to meet a friend at a coffee shop on North Main Street, when she slipped and fell on a large dog poo.

"I was extremely shook; at my age, a sudden fall like that could have resulted in injury, a broken bone, etc".

Speaking to KildareNow, she stated "Staff from Clarabelle Hair and Beauty Boutique came running out to help me, they were so kind. I got such a fright and I could have spent the day in A&E with a broken wrist or hip, I really landed very heavily".

Clarabelle staff helped the woman up, and then cleaned as best they could, the dog poo which was on her shoes, coat and gloves.

"I was lucky today and I'm highlighting this issue because it might, just might, make a dog owner aware of yet another danger of not picking up after their dogs".

The greatest risk to public health from dog faeces is toxocariasis, an infection of the round worm, spread via unwashed vegetables and dog faeces and is extremely dangerous to children and adults, causing blindness in some cases.

Under Section 22 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997, Kildare County Council warn it is an offence to allow a dog under your control to foul a public place. The council has implemented 'Any bag, any bin' policy with on the spot fines and/or prosecution.

Tonight, children across the county will be out making their 'trick or treat' rounds. Parents, be warned, keep your eyes peeled and avoid dog poo.

The Naas woman who fell today as a direct result of dog excrement on the pavement, stated she feels lucky no injuries were incurred but at 69 years of age, that could easily have been otherwise.

To report dog fouling as a problem in your area, Freephone 1800 243 143 or email environ@kildarecoco.ie

#KCCLoveYourDog