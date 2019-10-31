Final appeal to keep pets indoors on Halloween night

Finally, it's Halloween night and for most families, it's about taking the little ones 'trick or treating', or having a fun filled spooky themed family evening.

This the worst possible night for all pets and any animal, domestic or wild. Also for birds and farm animals. The noise of the fireworks and the bright lights as they explode, really freak out a lot of animals.

The KWWSPCA appeal to pet owners to keep them indoors as much as possible, and horses and ponies should be stabled if there is likely to be fireworks set off near them.

"Try to stay with your pets if you can to calm them and give them security" said Sally McCaffrey.

"Make sure they have somewhere safe where they can hide. It is the responsibility of all pet owners to look after their pets at this time which is distressing for so many of them.

"Fireworks and flashing lights, even scary costumes can spook animals and cause them to run off in fear. Think of your pets and make sure they are safely housed and feeling safe during the spooky festivities tonight!"