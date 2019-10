This home in Ardrew Meadows in Athy really takes the biscuit for decorating itself for Hallowe'en.

Paul and Jacqueline O'Rourke have taken Halloween to a whole new level.

They buy their decorations online and in the sales to create a fantasy world for their children and grandchild.

Their home was featured on the Kildare Co Council's Community Stories on Facebook.

Have a Happy Hallowee'en everyone!