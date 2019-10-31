Newbridge singer 'Roisín McAlinden releases 'Never Forget You'

Talented Newbridge singer Roisín McAlinden is certainly one to watch as she has recently released an original single ‘Never Forget You’ with an upcoming debut EP and some exciting collaborations heading into 2020.

Roisín, 24, is originally from Newbridge and she has been singing since her early childhood with a speciality in singing the blues, complimenting her distinctive husky voice.

Since winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Busking Competition in 2016 on George's Street, Newbridge, mum of one Roisin has studied hard to achieve an Hons Dip in Professional Musicianship in vocals. It’s been a busy year for Roisín as she and partner Shane Nolan got engaged, and moved into their first home together with daughter Gracie May.

On October 17, Roisín released her new original single ‘Never Forget You’.

Roisín (centre) with members of the Chapel Hill Gang in Squire&Lil's, Silken Thomas for the Monday night blues session

Speaking to the Kildare Post this week, Roisín explained that she penned the song to pay tribute to her brother who sadly passed away a couple of years ago.

“It originally started off as a poem that I had written for my brother after he passed away a few years ago, and I also wanted to get it out there as a song with help from the brilliant Robert Keogh. I also have more original songs in the works and hopefully an EP with 4 or 5 original songs in the coming months,” said Roisín.

Roisín has also recently recorded a collaboration with the Chapel Hill Band from Kildare Town as they are hoping to release an album this Christmas with monies raised going to a cancer charity. “The Chapel Hill Band also does a blues night on the last Monday of every month at Squires Lils and we all get up and sing, it’s a great night out and the album is set to come out in the next few weeks for Christmas,” she explained.

Roisín is a fan of Etta James, Otis Redding, Chris Stapleton, and she loves all blues including soul and country, and she has been hard at work the last four years gigging locally and around the country. Next weekend she will perform in Dun Laoghoire and Blanchardstown before a break over the Christmas to spend time with her family.

Over the summer, Roisín took part in the FM104 Talent Nation which she said was a positive experience for her as an artist.

“I have been singing for as long as I can remember. I love music and have a passion for singing. I am hardworking and have been gigging for the past 4 years. I feel that my confidence is where it needs to be and, as I have a very unique voice and tone, I believe my voice stands out”.

To date, Roisín has performed for guests at the VIP Pavilion in the Curragh Racecourse on Derby Day, along with performing there in the Derby main bar this year and the Oaks Restaurant. She has performed with the Chapel Hill Gang at Junefest, at Killashee House Hotel and other leading venues across Co Kildare.

For more information on upcoming gig visit roabandzoogle.com