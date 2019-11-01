Deaths in Kildare - Friday, November 1, 2019

Maura Carey (née Thornton) – Celbridge

October 31 2019, (peacefully), at home. Maura, beloved wife of Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday evening (1st November) from 6pm until 8.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday morning (2nd November) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Petra Conkova – Athy / Monasterevin

October 30 2019 at Naas General Hospital. Sadly, missed by her partner Vitalijus Kren, daughter Tereza, mother Eva, father Vlastimil, brother Tomas, her fur babies Mona, Babo, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday, 1st November, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal by Thompson Funeral Directors on Saturday, 2nd November, from her residence to the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium for Service at 2.30pm.

Margaret Cullen – Langton Park, Newbridge

October 31 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her nieces Mary and Bernie, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please