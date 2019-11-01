High-profile Speaker of House of Commons to attend Kildare Chamber event

High-profile Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, who officially retired from duty yesterday, is the guest speaker at a County Kildare Chamber Breakfast later this month.

The event takes place in the K Club on November 14 at 8am.

The promotional flyer from the Chamber says: "Hear from the one MP who couldn't air his views re Brexit... until now!"

Bercow (56) served as Speaker of the House of Commons since 2009, and has been the MP for Buckingham since 1997.

The event is sponsored by Dooley Insurance Group.

More details are available by emailing jennifer@countykildarechamber.ie.