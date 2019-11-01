Permission for 375 new homes and cancer clinic in Kildare town

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for 375 new homes at the former Magee Barracks site in Kildare Town, alongside a state-of-the-art €100 million cancer treatment clinic.

An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead to Ballymount Properties Limited for 375 homes and a creche located to the east of Hospital Street.

The development will consist of the demolition of 17 existing buildings including a range of former barracks buildings, the Officers' Mess building and a water tower structure and the construction of the 375 residential units, a neighbourhood centre comprising of three single storey retail units, a cafe and a creche.

ABP has attached 19 conditions to the Ballymount permission.

Meanwhile the Bord has upheld, on appeal, the planning permission grant to Londsale Ltd by Kildare County Council for a Proton cancer treatment centre on a separate part of the site.

The applicant appealed against several of the conditions imposed by Kildare County Council.

ABP has decided to remove three conditions from the permission, and amend condition 25, so that the developer shall pay KCC the sum of €243,600 as a special contribution in respect of the provision of traffic calming works including Toucan Crossings along a section of the front and either side of the the Magee Barracks road frontage.

Londsale can now proceed with demolishing six buildings on the site, and build the cancer treatment facility on the 2.5 hectare site.