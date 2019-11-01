Man offers German Shepherd dog to family who lost two pets of same breed

A man living in Co Kerry has contacted KildareNow to offer to donate a German Shepherd dog to a family who lost two dogs of the same breed.

Two German Shepherd dogs went missing from the Curragh Plains on Saturday morning and were later known to have died.

Freddie and Amber were much-loved family pets and their owners contacted KildareNow to sincerely thank everybody who shared the 'Missing' appeal on social media.

The owners added that they are devastated by the loss.

However a man has contacted KildareNow this morning to say he will donate a two-year German Shepherd dog to the family if they agree.

'Diesel' is a male dog, is microchipped and would make a perfect family pet.

Efforts are being made to contact the family to inform them of this kind offer.