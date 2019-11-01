Style with Marietta Doran at Newbridge Silverware Christmas Fair this weekend

The Newbridge Silverware Christmas Fair is currently underway, and features wreath making, cake decorating and plenty of other stylish tips and tricks to make sure your festive season gets off to a stylis start.

Those getting started on their Christmas shopping will also be happy to learn that there will be a massive 20% off Newbridge Silverware full-price products for the duration of the Fair.

Events every day until this Friday, November 1, include wreath making demonstrations from 12pm to 1pm daily, and cake decorating sessions from 2pm to 3pm every day.

Style session

This Saturday, November 2, well-known stylist Marietta Doran will hold a fashion styling session in the showrooms from 12pm until 2pm.

Newbridge Gospel Choir will be in full voice to entertain shoppers from 2pm until 3.30pm, and they will make a return visit on Sunday from 2pm until 3.30pm.

Tours

Shoppers can also enjoy a free visist to the Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons, which is one of Ireland’s top visitor attractions with memorabilia from some of Hollywood’s top stars on display.

Guided factory tours are also available, which tell the story of silverware manufacturing in Newbridge over the last century.