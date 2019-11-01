Top chefs coming to free event in Lock 13 pub in Sallins tomorrow

If you are around Sallins tomorrow between 2pm-5pm come down to Lock 13 Brewpub where we will be talking all things fermented.

2pm - Jordan Bailey from 2 Michelin Star Aimsir;

2.30pm - Nicola from Michelin Bib Two Cooks talking about fermented foods and maybe some samples!

3pm - Brewery Tours, Kombucha Sampling, Fermented Foods and of course beer from the nice fellas at Kildare Brewing Co...

This is a free event and everybody is welcome!