Bikers present refurbished bike to friend who suffered heart attack

The Shed 4 Bikers group in Kildangan recently held an event to present a bike they were working on for seven months.

They stripped the whole bike and rebuilt it, painted it a presented it.

This project was organised by Aurimas Rocka and Kerepetas Valentinas Markevičius who organised the funding.

This bike was for Ozzie a man who had a heart attack early last spring.

On Sunday the group presented the bike to an unsuspecting Ozzie with over 120 Bikers in attendance.

The group said: "We hope this gift will give home a new lease in life, and wish him the very best, Miles of Smiles!"

Paintwork was carried out by paint Addiction and Precision Customs.