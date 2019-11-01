Dine in the dark challenge comes to Kildare

A Dine in the Dark fundraiser is coming to Kildare to challenge people to dine blindfolded in restaurants locally in a bid to raise awareness and vital funds for life changing sight loss services in Ireland.

Cookes of Caragh will host Specsavers Dine in the Dark on Friday, 8 November, Las Radas Tapas Bar on Sunday, 10 November, The Two Cooks in Sallins on Tuesday, 12 and Tuesday, 19 November, Avenue in Maynooth on Monday, 18 November, Picaderos of Maynooth on Thursday, 21 November and 33 South Main’s date to host will be announced shortly. All proceeds will go towards NCBI.

Specsavers recently teamed up with Chef Adrian to announce their continued partnership with National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) as sponsors of this year’s Dine in the Dark campaign. With over 54,000 people in Ireland being blind or vision impaired, Specsavers Naas and Newbridge are always looking at ways to promote a proactive approach to good eye health.

The experience is fully immersive ensuring sighted people become aware of some of the challenges people who are blind or vision impaired experience on a daily basis. Having to adjust to life with little or no vision is overwhelming as people must learn new adaptive skills, skills that most people take for granted.

Store director at Specsavers Naas and Newbridge, Aengus Morrin comments: ‘At Specsavers Naas and Newbridge, we are extremely proud to continue our relationship with NCBI and to be sponsoring the Dine in the Dark campaign. With over 54,000 people in Ireland living with blindness and vision impairment, with a number of these cases preventable with a proactive approach to eye health, we are delighted to support in any way we can. Not only to fundraise but to help educate people about the importance of regular eye tests.’

Chris White, NCBI CEO, says: ‘We are delighted Specsavers are on board as a charity partner for the Dine in the Dark campaign, where we hope to raise €25,000. Dine in the Dark is an unforgettable experience. It is an interactive and fun evening out that is guaranteed to stay with you as you gain insight, perspective and understanding into the lives of those living with sight loss. With your support we can do even more to assist those who are in need, check out www.dineinthedark.ie for details.’

Dine in the Dark campaign ambassador, Chef Adrian, adds: ‘I am so proud to be a part of this incredible campaign to raise awareness of the importance of eye health and to bring to light the heavy reality that some people are faced with through sight loss. While guests of Dine in the Dark are fortunate enough to take off their blindfolds if it all gets too much, unfortunately for those living with blindness and vision impairment, this is their reality. I would encourage everyone to check their nearest participating restaurant to get involved – it is truly an unforgettable experience.’