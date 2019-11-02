Curragh surface damaged by suspected 'boy racer' activity, claims locals

Photos have been sent to KildareNow of suspected anti social behaviour by 'boy racers' on the Curragh.

Evidence of 'doughnuts' - caused by a car spinning around in a circle - was seen near Murtagh's Gate outside Kildare Town.

The suspected anti social behaviour is believed to have taken place over the bank holiday weekend.

As the photo shows, the tyre tracks damaged the surface of the pasture.

Last year local politicians called on Kildare Co Council to clamp down on boy racers using a Naas car park.

Local authority officials were asked to examine CCTV footage of the Friary Road (Hedermans) car park

to help identify “boy racers” using their vehicles for anti-social behaviour.

Local residents were concerned that these incidents will ultimately lead to serious accidents.

One local person claimed young drivers were racing, skidding, honking horns, flashing lights and blaring loud music at night time.