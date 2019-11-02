Highest car mileage: New driver is top of the leader board!

We received lots of feedback from readers after we recently published an article asking if 250,000km on a Volkswagen Golf was a record in Kildare.

Cars must be currently on the road and fully taxed, insured and NCT'd.

However many drivers have contacted us and the highest odometer total sent in to us is 604,000

This reader said; "I was driving a friend's car today that has 604k kms on the clock and still going strong (a 05 VW Passat). That's quite impressive!!"

A female motorist, which attached a photo to her email, wrote:

"My 2004 Ford focus has 406,000km on it. All down to my husband looking after it, he does all the services and fixes most mechanical problems it has, which isn't many!"

We also received a report of 322,733km - for a Ford Mondeo which its owner said is 'still going strong'.

Another reader said:

"I was just reading your article and wanted to share my own odometer reading - coincidentally also for a 2007 Golf. It’s a Dublin reg but I have owned it since 2011 (160,000kms) and I live in Newbridge.

"Current odometer reading is 295,424km.

"My car passed it’s NCT in September. I keep thinking I should change it but it’s a great car and will probably keep running for a long time yet. The key is regular servicing and good driving."

Another reader said: "Just a reply to your article about a cars odometer from another reader.

"My old BMW 320d reached 292,235 miles until I sold it recently and I'm sure it will go for another few years. Regular oil services is the key and obviously don't hammer it around the place!"

Another driver said: "I have a 07 Toyota Avensis, D4D 1.9 diesel with 456,000 kms on it. I affectionately call it "Sister D" as my partner says it's a nuns car. It has a tow bar that pulls a trailer each week with livestock in it. Travels from West Cork to Dublin and back again each week. It's passed the NCT this week, runs like a clock and I hope to do a least another 450,000kms with it. This is the best car I have ever owned. I think it's the kind of car even the climate activist Greta Thunberg would drive. I now ask the question, is this a record?"













