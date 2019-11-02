Weather forecast for the week ahead: unsettled weather to continue

After some heavy rainfall during the night, it will be cool this morning across Leinster, with patchy mist and fog clearing, some dry and bright conditions for a time in central and northern parts but rain developing in southern areas during the morning and turning persistent and heavy at times.

This rain will extend northwards this afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees Celsius and winds will become moderate northwesterly.

Tonight

Met Eireann predict more wet weather for a time tonight, with further rain or showers heavy at times, but clearing southeastwards later in the night, possibly lingering in the southeast. Becoming generally dry elsewhere with some clear spells developing but patchy mist or fog also. Overnight lows of about 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow

Mist and fog clearing on Sunday morning and it will be dry and bright with some sunny spells for a time. Clouding over with rain or showers developing during the afternoon or early evening. Highest temperatures about 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in light or moderate northwest or variable winds.

The national outlook for the week ahead is to expect very unsettled weather.

Sunday night: Rain or showers in many areas on Sunday night and cool with overnight lows of 2 to 7 degrees Celsius and winds becoming light to moderate north to northeast by Monday morning. A patchy frost likely in southern areas.

Monday: A cool, blustery day on Monday in strengthening northerly breezes, strong around the coasts. Showery rain with some heavy falls but rain becoming confined to eastern and southern counties in the evening, afternoon highs of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. Cool and becoming mostly dry overnight as the showery rain in eastern areas eventually clears away but staying breezy overnight .

Tuesday: A bright, cool and mostly dry day on Tuesday with moderate northerly breezes a few showers in northern counties. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. Some frost expected on Tuesday night with clear periods and scattered showers.

Wednesday: A chilly day, after a dry start in eastern areas, rain in the west will move eastwards with showery conditions following later.

Thursday: Cool showery conditions and unsettled weather continuing.