Annual Craft Fair today and tomorrow at Old Court Curtains

The annual craft fair hosted at Old Court Curtains returns again this year with a wide variety of textile craft products ranging from textile art, hand crafted jewellery, felted pieces of fashion, linen homeware, Christmas decorations and lots more.

There are some divine pieces of beaded fashion pieces, funky hats from several local artisans.

"Please come to see us to have a glass of mulled wine and a browse through our locally produced items" said one of the exhibitors.

Studio opening times: November 2 from 11am – 6pm, and again tomorrow on Sunday, November 3 from 11am – 3pm.

"We are happy to take custom orders on any of the days" said artist Asta Gaurnoskyte. "There are lots of diversity in festive pieces, giftware, house furnishings and fashions, lots to choose from!"

Be sure to drop out to Old Court Curtains Studio in Ballinasculloge, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, CoW91EN27.

Some of the exhibitors who are also members of Element 15 will also be exhibiting at Resonance Exhibition, which launches tomorrow at Inniscara Bespoke Gallery & Framing, Rathcoole from 2-5 pm and the exhibition will run for two weeks. All welcome, ideal to get some early Christmas shopping in!

